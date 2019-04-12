ROAD TEST: "I added glycolic pads to my nightly skin routine and here's what happened."

I know that I am late to the party but I have only really got into the notion of resurfacing in the last 12 months.

I’ve always had great skin. It’s been even in tone, relatively blemish free and pretty calm. But during both of my pregnancies I developed vitiligo (a condition where parts of the skin stop developing pigment) and since, have had to deal with varying degrees of uneven skin colour on my face.

Add to this, the process of ageing, and my years in the sun as a teenager have started to reveal themselves through dark spots and fine (some would say, deep) lines.

So you can imagine the facialist’s horror when upon visiting her for the first time in years she asked: “How often do you exfoliate?” and I said, “Umm… so have you seen the latest episode of The Bold Type?”.

I was so clueless to exfoliants that I awkwardly dodged her after-treatment sales pitch and jumped into the “anonymity” of social media. The You Beauty Facebook group set me on the path of chemical exfoliants (who even knew these magical things existed) and since, I have tried lots of options including pre-soaked pads, tonics and overnight masks.

To be honest, I struggled to see what the big deal was. My skin definitely felt more fresh but the variation in my skin tone and texture seemed to appear more defined. Now it’s clear that I just hadn’t found the right product for my skin.

I was asked to road test the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Glycolic Peel Pads (RRP $47.95) and to be honest I didn’t expect them to deliver better results than other products I had tried. However, I can confidently say that they have been the most effective resurfacer for my skin so far.

My night routine is pretty simple. I cleanse in the shower, remove any stubborn eye makeup with micellar water then swish over my resurfacer. I follow up with a serum and moisturiser.