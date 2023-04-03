Confused about gender-neutral parenting? We asked an expert all the questions you're afraid to.

There's a news story that's gathering a wild amount of attention in Australia right now. It's a story that focuses on the subject of gender-neutral parenting.

On this week's episode of 60 Minutes, the program delved into the topic of 'theybies', speaking to parents who have chosen not to assign their babies a gender at birth, and choosing to keep their child's sex (ie. their reproductive anatomy) a secret.

This means 'they' pronouns are used rather than 'he' or 'she', often until the child is old enough themselves to tell their parents what gender identity they most feel aligned to.

Dr Kyl Myers has written previously for Mamamia about her and her partner's experience of not assigning a gender to their child, Zoomer.

The preview for the 60 Minutes episode everyone is talking about. Post continues below.

As she wrote, "I didn't want to make assumptions about what my child's gender identity and interests would be; I wanted to let my kid tell me who they are, instead of the other way around. I do gender creative parenting because I don't want to perpetuate sexist stereotypes and oppression that children are inundated with from birth."

But soon after sharing her family's story with the world, Myers was inundated with hate mail and nasty comments – many likening her parenting approach to child abuse.

For many in the middle of this conversation, they perhaps feel a little unsure about the whole subject. What does it mean? What are the implications? And will there be pressure for them to do the same with their kids too?

We spoke to psychologist Sahra O'Doherty, Director of the Australian Association of Psychologists, to answer some of these questions and get her take on gender-neutral parenting.

Is the act of raising a child as gender neutral a new concept?

"It seems relatively new. There are a few articles published five to seven years ago where it starts to become a little more talked about, and little bit more available in the mainstream media. But it has definitely been more prevalent in the last few years," O'Doherty told Mamamia.

"I can only speak to Western culture, because that is what I live in and where I'm from. There might be other cultures who might already be doing this but in terms of Western cultures this is a fairly new cultural phenomenon."