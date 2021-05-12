Sexy time feeling like a bit of a flop lately? Well, there's a trendy little sex move slinking around the streets, and we reckon it could be just the ticket to having longer, more enjoyable sex. NBD.

It's called 'edging'. Heard of it?

To give you a bit of an idea, it's basically all about exploring your body's orgasmic potential by getting right to the brink of an orgasm, before stopping for a quick smoko break and starting back up again.

Wanna learn more about what 'edging' involves and what it actually does?

That's why we spoke to certified sex coach Georgia Grace and asked her everything we need to know.

What is edging?

"Edging is the practice of building and down-regulating arousal - moving towards and away from orgasm," explains Grace.

"It gets the name 'edging' as you’re basically stopping yourself from cumming before the ‘edge’ or as many people call it - ‘the point of no return’."

Basically, when you finally give in, all that built-up pressure will make for a much more satisfying release.

INTENSE.

What's involved?

According to Grace, exactly how you practice edging is entirely up to you. While she said it’s great to practice during masturbation, it's something that can also be done during sex with others.

So, you do you!

"Some people will touch and arouse themselves to their edge, then they’ll take their hands off or stop what they’re doing. Others may keep hands on but simply slow down or decrease the intensity and others may choose a different position."

There are however a few things you should make sure you're doing to increase your chances of having the best.time.ever.