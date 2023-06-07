'I'm a beast': Eva Mendes said she shaves her face 'every other day'. Here's why.

Okay, but Eva Mendes just shared that she shaves her face because she's a 'hairy beast' — and can she just be our best friend already? Please and thank you.

Yes, face shaving! It's a thing.

While the popular technique been doing the rounds on Instagram and TikTok as of recently, it's not necessarily a new trend. In fact, we've talked about it a whole heap on the You Beauty podcast.

In case you haven't heard of it, shaving your face is also known as dermaplaning, and the skincare technique has actually been around for yonks. It's a really popular treatment for smooth, soft and glowing skin.

Watch: Eva Mendes isn't the only one on board with dermaplaning. Here's Chloe Morello on why she shaves her face. Post continues below.



Video via Mammaia

In a recent Instagram post, 49-year-old Mendes wrote, "Yes, I shaved my face!"

Her caption went on to detail her skincare treatment, which involved a professional shaving away the top layers of skin and hair on her face.