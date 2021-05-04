Lydia Fairchild fell pregnant and had two babies. Years later, she was told they weren't hers.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

In December 2002, Lydia Fairchild was told that the two children that she had given birth to couldn't possibly be her own.

"I know I carried these kids, I know I gave birth to these kids," the US-based woman told Only Human.

"I was so confused and scared."

Meet MPlus. It’s a space for women who want more from us to get extra, closer. Post continues below.





Video via Mamamia.

It all began when Lydia Fairchild, then 26 years old, was in the process of separating from her partner, Jamie Townsend.

The couple's relationship had been rocky for several years, and it wasn't their first separation.

But this time around, Lydia - who was pregnant with the couple's third child - was struggling.

As the couple went their separate ways, Lydia applied for financial assistance to help take care of her young children.

In order to apply for government assistance in Washington State at the time, both Lydia and Jamie had to be tested to prove their relation to their children.

It should have been a routine DNA test. But before long, Lydia was asked to attend the office of the Washington State prosecutor to go over the results.

Initially, Lydia assumed that it was just a normal part of the process.

But as soon as she walked into the office, the mood changed.

Lydia Fairchild and her child. Image: YouTube/Only Human.