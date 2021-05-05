If you don't know what 'cheugy' means, you're probably cheugy.

I have no idea how I'm supposed to explain 'cheugy' to you.

Cheugy barely makes any sense to me. Here goes: Cheugy (pronounced choo-gy) is a term used to describe certain traits, styles and passions. It's mostly things I would've labelled 'millennial women cringe culture', but it's not strictly in reference to any specific age or gender.

Think Minion memes and saying "I did a thing". Cheugy is calling yourself a 'girl boss' and absolutely anything featuring the words 'live, laugh, love'.

It's basically being just a little bit off-trend or behind-the-times. The rainbow splash on this story's feature image is peak cheugy.

It sounds offensive, but it's not supposed to be.

Cheugy is a completely made-up term coined by 23-year-old software developer Gaby Rasson in 2013, while she was at high school.

"It was a category that didn't exist," Rasson told the New York Times. "There was a missing word that was on the edge of my tongue and nothing to describe it and 'cheugy' came to me. How it sounded fit the meaning."

How does one define "cheugy"? It’s not embarrassing or even always negative. “One of my friends said lasagna is cheugy." https://t.co/4g0ErtDY1i pic.twitter.com/nGAkOI7UeE — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2021

It's recently gained traction across the internet after being shared on TikTok, and everyone is jumping on board to share what is cheugy to them.

To give you an idea, the purveyors of the term have dubbed the following cheugy: chevron prints, cruises, emoji merch and being really into sneaker culture.

The internet has a long history of fitting people into really niche groups, like with starter pack memes, the 'VSCO girls' of early-Instagram and 'aesthetics'.

Cheugy does exactly that, but it's also somehow... different.