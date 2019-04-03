The viral eye test that has everyone freaking out over their eyesight.

A simple tweet showing two photos of traffic is literally changing people’s lives as they realise they’ve been living with a common eye condition.

The tweet, posted by a Twitter account called Unusual Facts, shows two images side-by-side of cars in traffic at night. On the left, the light from the car brakes appears in streaks, and on the right, it doesn’t.

The difference, according to the poster, who has the condition themselves, is that people with an eye condition called astigmatism see the left, while people with normal eyes see the right.

Astigmatism is when the cornea is slightly curved rather than completely round.. With astigmatism, light focuses on several points of the retina rather just one point. This is what people with Astigmatisms vs without. pic.twitter.com/RXWWayFBRJ — Unusual Facts (@UnusualFacts6) March 25, 2019

As with colour blindness though, if you’re never told what you’re seeing isn’t normal, then you’re unlikely to realise on your own.

Which is why reading that tweet was an eye-opening experience (yeah, we went there) for many people, who for the first time ever, realised they may have astigmatism.

Wait people can see lights normally? I thought everyone saw those lines- — Hilda (@HildaBillda) March 25, 2019