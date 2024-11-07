'As a teen, I wanted labiaplasty. One sentence from the surgeon changed my life.'

The following is an excerpt from the book titled: Flip Through My Flaps: An Exploration of the Vulva by Ellie Sedgwick at Comfortable in My Skin.

My story starts in high school in Mona Vale, Australia. I was fourteen years old and had just begun puberty. I was sitting in class when a boy tapped me on the shoulder and passed me a note. I opened it and was confronted by the question, "Do you have an innie or an outie?"

Outie? And no, he wasn't talking about belly buttons. Today, I know it describes a vulva with an inner labia that hangs below the outer labia or where the outer labia is considered 'long'.

At this age, I had never seen another vulva, so I had no idea where I sat on the vulva spectrum. This is when my vulva anxiety began, as thoughts ran through my teenage girl brain:

"What is an outie?"

"Is my vulva weird?"

"Am I a normal?"

My vulva anxiety grew throughout my teens, evolving into self-hate as terms like 'badly wrapped kebab', 'upside down volcano' and 'octopussy' were thrown around the schoolyard to describe vulvas.

