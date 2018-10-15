'This is hands-down the best way to eat a Tim Tam.'

Ahem.

I have a confession to make.

For an adult, I consume a worrying amount of Tim Tams at various points of the day. I eat Tim Tam biscuits in the car, after the gym, before having a night out and I’d definitely have them for breakfast if it was an acceptable thing to do (I’m still campaigning for them to become their own food group).

I keep my Tim Tams in my drawer at work for ’emergency situations’. Yes, I have emergency Tim Tams. Because if there isn’t a problem a Tim Tam can’t solve, I honestly don’t know what else can.

Even my dog likes a Tim Tam, I mean, look:

I'm joking. I do not feed my dog Tim Tams. Please do not call the RSPCA or the like and claim animal cruelty by the way of delicious chocolatey coated biscuits. Of course I don't give my dog a Tim Tam because... I do not want to share them. Who does?

But while we could sit here for days talking about all the great things about Tim Tams and the various locations in which they are best to consume (pro tip: anywhere), there is in fact, one important thing we need to address.

That is, the best way to eat a Tim Tam.

If you have not heard of the Tim Tam Slam, I'd go as far as to say you're not a real Australian and you should have your citizenship revoked. Maybe a bit far? Maybe not. This is Tim Tam biscuits we're talking about and they're serious business.