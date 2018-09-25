'I'm one of the millennial women who would rather stay home than go out. Here's why.'

Hello.

Yes.

I’m what you’d probably call an extroverted hermit… if that was a thing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You see, during the week I spend a lot of time with other humans and I rather enjoy it.

I make the small talk.

I do the banter.

Sometimes I even listen to Narelle from accounts talk about her son Nigel’s athlete’s foot. It’s been a fascinating journey.

But on the weekends I retreat into my cave.

My cave is an apartment in the inner west of Sydney that features a very comfy lounge, a very good boy named Vinnie, and a large TV with all the appropriate streaming apps.

It’s… heaven.

When I get home at the end of my week, I immediately remove my bra.

via GIPHY

I then sit down in front my TV.

I watch Netflix while scrolling through Instagram and occasionally liking memes about people scrolling through Instagram while watching Netflix.

Sometimes I use other… streaming services.

One time I read a book.

I order UberEats for the spring rolls but also for the opportunity it provides my dog Vinnie to bark at someone who is not a possum in the tree outside.

via GIPHY

I take my dog to the park for a walk and the sun hurts my eyes.

When I clean my house/do my washing/organise my wardrobe I listen to podcasts about true crime.

Sometimes I go to social events but I usually can’t wait to go home to watch Netflix/watch Vinnie watch the possums outside.

At the end of my weekend I am incredibly satisfied. I definitely think it’s been a weekend well spent.

And I’m not the only one.