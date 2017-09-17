Everything you need to know about getting a 'lash lift'.

Long, curly, thick lashes – that’s the dream, right? But when your lashes are short and straight, even the best mascara isn’t going to give you the eyelashes you really want.

Eyelash curlers can help and yet half the time the curl won’t hold, even if you do heat it first and hold it for 30 seconds.

And it’s at this point you might think about getting eyelash extensions. But if you’re turned off by the time-consuming upkeep, then a lash lift might be just the solution for you.

What is a lash lift? Well basically, it’s a perm for your eyelashes.

As beauty therapist Lauren Marks from A World of Beauty explains, it involves placing a curler and applying a solution to your lashes to give them a perfect curl that is not too over-the-top for people with longer lashes.

“First you remove all the eye makeup. Then what we do is adhere a rubber rod to the top of the eyelid with special safe glue and then you use a special tool to carefully adhere the lashes to the rod so they are spaced out and there’s a nice natural look to them,” Lauren explains.

“Then you apply the solution to perm the lashes and you leave that on for between seven to ten minutes. Then you remove the solution and then we apply a neutraliser – it’s what’s used to rebalance the Ph levels in the lashes so they’re not brittle or break or snap.

“Once that’s been on for six minutes you wash that off, gently remove the rods, dry with a cotton tip and you’re good to go.”

As someone who very much sits in the straight-lash category (and the holder of a gift certificate to a salon), I was keen to give a lash lift a go.