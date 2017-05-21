Nine telltale signs you might be a 'cruising person'.

Everyone has a mental list of things they can never imagine themselves doing in life.

Until recently, skydiving out in the middle of the ocean would have been right up there on mine. Because I am (a) not great at adventure-type things, and (b) find the concept of the open ocean slightly terrifying, that particular combination of activities would completely shred my nerves.

Alas, I found myself doing exactly that about a month ago. In truth it was a skydiving simulator situated 18 storeys above the water, but it’s closer than I ever thought I’d get to hurling myself out of a plane (and still managed to make my cheeks flutter like a handkerchief in the wind).

It also happened to be on board the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.

For five days, I sailed from Singapore to Thailand and back on Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas. It’s the biggest ship to ever sail in Australia - we’re talking 18 decks, 6500 guests and crew, 168,666 tonnes, and 348 metres long. As Donald Trump would say, ‘yuge.

(As an aside, I still don't understand how something that big can float. I can barely float.)

It was my first time on a cruise, and I wasn't sure I fit the mould of a 'cruising person' - but it was almost impossible to pin down one thing everyone on board had in common.

So, if you’ve ever contemplated whether or not cruising would be your kind of holiday, here are some signs that might help to guide your decision.

The idea of organising every single step of a trip gives you hives.

I met a few regular cruisers who all said the same thing: convenience is the biggest drawcard. Aside from getting yourself to the port and making sure you have your paperwork in order before you board, just about everything is organised for you. You don’t have to stress about getting from A to B, trying to remember which pocket you put that train ticket in, packing up every couple of days, or finding somewhere to eat.