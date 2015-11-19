Image: iStock. By Liz Newman for Your Tango.

You know that saying, “I don’t know art, but I know what I like”? Well, that pretty much sums up the clitoris for me. I don’t fully comprehend it, and honestly, I don’t try to dive too deep into its complexities.

I just appreciate it, and as such, want it displayed prominently, highly revered, and ideally touched up regularly with some powerful brush strokes (preferably clockwise).

We’re schooling you on the things you probably never knew about the mythical clitoris.

1. The word “clitoris” is derived from the Greek word for “key”.

As in key to your heart.

2. Thought you knew where your clitoris was?

Nope, it’s not just that little button (the glans, if we’re being scientific). It’s actually within the pelvis — extending deep within you. Don’t believe me? See a diagram from the Museum Of Sex here.

(Shelley Horton and Dr Ginny talk about fanny farts . Post continues after video.)

3. Like a fine wine, your clitoris gets better with age.

It’s reported that the clitoris starts growing upon puberty, and is almost quadruple in size by the time you reach early 30s; by menopause, seven times its size. That whole “why old people allegedly get it on a lot” theory is suddenly becoming crystal clear.

4. There are 8,000 nerve endings in the clitoris.

8,000! (Post continues after gallery.)

Our favourite stylish (non-implanted) sex toys

Alia

210th 50 Shades of Grey box

Jimmyjane Hello Touch

Crave Duet Luxe Vibe

Jimmyjane Little Gold

Kiki De Montparnasse massager

Nea

We Vibe 4

Kandi Kisses

5. It’s got some penis personality.

Although they couldn’t physically look any more different, there are a few striking similarities in their make-up including erectile tissue, foreskin and even a shaft.

Oh, and the clitoris also grows when aroused, it just doesn’t prop through our pants when the wind hits it right (or, not that you can see anyway.) Religious or not, that deserves an Amen.

This article was first published on Yourtango. Read the original article here.

Listen Up Ladies! These Sex Positions Will Give You The Big ‘O’

A Woman’s Guide To Mind-Blowing Masturbation

Guys Review 8 Different Types Of Vaginas (Yes, Really)