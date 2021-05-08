'You're not lazy. You just don't know your chronotype.'

Sick of feeling like you’re lazy just because you don’t like to get up at the crack of dawn?

That’s because our most productive times depend on our 'chronotype'.

I discovered chronotypes when I was having a late-night scroll and since then, I've completely changed my daily routine.

So, what is a chronotype?

A 'chronotype' basically refers to an individual's natural body clock and their levels of alertness throughout the day.

Broken down into four categories – the lion, the dolphin, the wolf, and the bear – knowing your chronotype will ultimately help you understand how to structure your daily schedule.

I'm a lion, which means I'm typically an early riser.

As a lion, my peak time to do focused work is between 8am and 10am. As a result, I find it better to do lighter work tasks after lunchtime, as that's when I head into the "slump" of my day.

I always used to feel guilty when I struggled to focus or be productive after lunchtime. But now that I've discovered my chronotype, I understand that it all comes down to my own biological circadian rhythm.

After finding out I was a lion, I completely altered my work routine – and I've noticed a huge difference in my productivity as a result.

I used to do my emails as soon as I got to work, but now that I know this is my peak time, I use this time to complete important projects and harder tasks, and save my emails for after lunchtime.