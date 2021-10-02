'I tried 75 Hard for a day. This is what happened.'

This post may be triggering to some readers.

I regret everything.

It all started with TikTok. In between videos of dogs and random television moments from the early 2000s (I don't know how the TikTok algorithm deciphered who I am so perfectly but it... did), I noticed something strange.

'DAY 34,' an exhausted woman yelled.

????

Day 34 of what, lady?

Immediately, I thought of my good friend Rohit Roy, who kindly kept us all updated about how many days he'd gone without fizzy drink.

But I knew this woman was talking about something... else. Indeed, upon closer inspection she had posted every day for 34 days about 75 Hard.

75 Hard is a challenge for psychopaths. OK, sorry, that's inappropriate. But it is silly.

The first thing to know about 75 Hard, according to its creator Andy Frisella, is that it's NOT a fitness challenge. Which is bizarre, given it involves two 45 minute workouts per day for 75 days. Like... if I'm dedicating that much time to exercise, I probably want it to be a fitness challenge?? But in the words of Frisella, it's better described as a "transformative mental toughness program".

The entrepreneur and bestselling author of 75 Hard: A Tactical Guide to Winning the War with Yourself describes the challenge as an "ironman for your brain," allowing you to "take complete control of your life in only 75 days".