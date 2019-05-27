All the plot points that make zero sense in the cluster f*ck that is Netflix's What/If.

There are some TV shows that make you laugh out loud.

Other shows make you weep into your UberEats, as the main character slips into a three month coma, after a car crash that could definitely have been avoided.

Then there are the shows that are so brilliantly executed you want to watch them over and over again.

And then there’s… What/If.

What/If is none of these things. It’s not funny or sad or clever. It just exists.

Netflix’s latest thriller series seems to be the result of someone over-enthusiastically yelling in a pitch meeting “We should make a show just like Revenge but worse and it should have a lot of Renee Zellweger’s face in it”.

And then someone else added: “And that nice guy from Brothers and Sisters should kill a lot of people for no apparent reason”. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What/If follows Renee Zellweger as Anna Montgomery, a mysterious and ruthless venture capitalist looking to help Lisa Donovan (Jane Levy), a woman desperate to secure funding for her medtech startup which seeks to help children.

But the investment has just one catch… Anna Montgomery wants to spend one night with Lisa’s husband, a former baseball star who is a paramedic.

What/If is a terrible TV show but I watched all 10 glorious episodes because I wanted to see what weird and convoluted storyline they would pull out next. (Most of them involved Renee Zellweger’s face and that guy from Brothers and Sisters).

Here are all the things that made zero sense in What/If:

1. Renee Zellweger’s face.

A large amount of the “drama” in this series is hinged on Renee Zellweger making a lot of dramatic facial expressions straight into the barrel of the camera.

Which seems like a great strategy except for the fact that Renee cannot move her face. She can only move her mouth to form tiny little words for her tiny little sentences.

via GIPHY

It’s very silly.

2. The main actress looks like Emma Stone but is very much not Emma Stone.