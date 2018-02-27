The day my doctor told me: "You need a hysterectomy, and you need it next week."

“You need a hysterectomy, and you need it next week.”

I stared at my doctor in absolute horror. I’d made an appointment to see him about horrible periods – by horrible, I mean two-weeks long and so heavy that I’d developed anaemia.

As it turned out, I’d developed a uterine fibroid the size of an orange. I listened patiently as my doctor outlined four or five different options and then I replied, “You delivered my two girls, and I trust you completely. My expertise is in Shakespeare, not this. I’ll go with whatever you think.”

Dr Ginni Mansberg shares the biggest misconceptions women have about their bodies. Post continues below.



It probably sounded flippant, but it was true. Given I failed year nine science, I figured my obstetrician/gynaecologist was the best person to make a decision on treatment. I just hadn’t expected he would make this one.

Two thoughts ran through my head:

1. ‘I’m too young for this.’

2. ‘What if my husband and I split up, and I meet some 20-year-old snowboarder who wants kids? Do I really want to deny the snowboarder his right to have children?’

The doctor sighed and explained that I actually wasn’t that young in fertility terms, and that at 45 my chances of having children were less than those of a 20-year-old woman on the pill. It would take approximately 100 IVF cycles.

“You and the snowboarder will have to look at other options,” he told me, in all seriousness.

Things moved quickly after that.