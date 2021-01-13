Expectation v reality: 'What I learned from 3 pregnancies, and the months that followed.'

"You’ll glow," some said.

"Pregnancy is the easy part, just wait till the baby is here," said (less helpful) others.

Then, once bump became baby, it became all about how quickly the baby days would fly by; how my precious bundle of milky deliciousness would be applying to university and borrowing my car within the blink of an eye.

One thing is for certain - pregnancy and new motherhood is one heck of a journey, and one which everyone seems to have an opinion about. It’s no wonder really that we end up with a head full of expectations that, ahem, don’t always meet the reality.

As a mother of three, I’ve been knee deep in #mumlife for the past nine-and-a-half years and I’ve certainly learnt a few things along the way.

From waddling through the last stages of pregnancy to surviving the fourth trimester, I’m living proof that you will survive (and maybe even go back and do it all over again). Here's what knowledge I can impart, looking back on my three pregnancies and those precious moments after.

1. The pregnancy 'glow'.

Expectation – Smugly strutting though nine months of pregnancy with barely a break in my stride.

Reality – Waddling through nine months of nausea, heartburn and lower back pain with a few interspersed periods of glowing.