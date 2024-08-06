Strife, the show inspired by Mamamia, is returning for Season 2. Here’s what to expect.

Strife is the comedic drama that captivated audiences when it premiered on BINGE last year, leading to a coveted Gold Logie nomination for actress Asher Keddie for her portrayal of Evelyn Jones.

The series was inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir Work, Strife, Balance, and written by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller (The Letdown).

Following the record-breaking debut of Strife, production has officially commenced on the second season in Sydney.

Mia Freedman, Executive Producer said, "Starting work on season two has felt like getting the band back together in the best way. I continue to learn so much from the amazing women and men working on this show and season two is already a blast. LFG."

Here, we've got all the details you need to know.

Production begins on Strife Season 2. Image: BINGE.