'No one talks about removing the dressing': 11 things I wish I knew before having a C-section.

To keep in my theme of spoiling the ending, I ended up completely fine with a perfect baby boy, but there were lots of unknowns and questions before I got to that point.

When you're pregnant you don't want to plan for the worst, but if you're a planner like me, you want to know what you’re getting yourself into.

Below is a list of things I wish I knew before having a caesarean.

1. Who’s in surgery with you?

It’s a full house in the surgery room - there was an obstetrician, an anaesthetist, multiple nurses and my midwife when I was wheeled in, clueless and distraught.

I was declaring to everyone how scared I felt. But everyone in that room made me feel like their number one priority (even though I was probably their 6th operation for the day).

2. You can choose the music.

A voice in the room asked, "What music would you like to listen to?" I was too stressed and overwhelmed at that point to make such critical decisions so she chose a playlist of acoustic cover songs - my most hated genre of music.

"Amazing", I replied.

My son was born to an acoustic rendition of Halo by Beyonce, much to my partner's delight. I would have loved to go in with my playlist - so, a little tip: start queuing tracks you would like your baby to be born to, to avoid an acoustic version of Nickelback (yes, this was also on the playlist).

3. There will be a few times when you and your partner are separated.

Every hospital is different, but for me, there were two times my partner Jaime was separated from me during the surgery.

Looking back, they make perfect sense as to why, but in the heat of the moment I was screaming "WHERE IS HE? DON’T HAVE THE BABY WITHOUT HIM PLEASE" (keep in mind at this point I hadn't slept for 32 hours).

Jaime was separated from me while they prepared me for surgery - there were approximately 15 minutes (but it felt like an hour) where he had to get into scrubs.

Then a second time, for about 30 minutes, when he and our baby left while they stitched me back up post-surgery.

This is something that I would have loved to have known beforehand: that my one constant in an otherwise completely foreign and uncertain environment would be taken away from me, leaving me more vulnerable and scared than I already was.

4. You’ll feel a little pulling and pushing during the procedure - don’t worry, it doesn’t hurt!

If there’s one thing I did know about caesareans, it's that there’s a blue drape over your chest so you and your partner can’t see the surgery.

Once the anaesthetic is working properly (which for me, made me feel a bit cold and shaky), the doctor will start the procedure. I was trying not to see it, but it was truly amazing how many silver objects with reflections were in that room. I closed my eyes and focused on my acoustic covers!