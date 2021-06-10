'No one talks about removing the dressing': 11 things I wish I knew before having a C-section.

I’m a planner. The kind of girl who Googles the ending of the movie so I can watch it in peace.
I’ve ruined every surprise party ever planned for me, and when it comes to my job, I try to set realistic goals and expectations to help predict a result.
So naturally, when it came to childbirth, I was ready to get planning for labour.
A water birth sounds like me, I thought, so I set out to educate myself and gather all relevant information.
I did every birthing class possible and I read all the birthing books.
I didn’t just go into the birthing suite with a laminated water birth plan (I thought it was coming into the water with me); I went into the birthing suite with a manilla folder of 18 pages of material I could pull from that I had collected from my courses and books.
It included visuals of flowers (I think they were meant to represent opening up?), breathing techniques, even a guided meditation my partner could read to me.
So… did I open that folder once throughout labour?
Absolutely not.
But if I did, would I have found one piece of material that would have helped me?
Absolutely not.
My water birth dreams drained away faster than the bath as I was told my baby was in distress and I needed an emergency caesarean after 32 hours of labour.
EMERGENCY CAESAREAN? How could I have completed two birthing courses, read three books on labour, never missed a midwife appointment and still not know one thing about the process of an emergency caesarean?
