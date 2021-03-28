The police fined Shana Grice for wasting their time. Then her stalker killed her.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



On February 8, 2016, Shana Grice told police she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane.

He had sent her unwanted flowers, she explained, hid outside her house and left an ominous note on her new boyfriend’s car, that read: "Shana will always cheat on you. Happy New Year."

In March, the 19-year-old called the police again. She said Lane had returned to her house and tried to grab her phone when she went to flee. He pulled her hair and also hit her during the altercation.

Grice did not mention to police she had been seeing Lane on-off during this time, but Lane proved this to police by showing them text messages of Grice saying she wanted to be with him.

Whilst this still didn’t actually disprove her allegations against him, police penalised Grice for 'wasting' their time and for making 'a false report'.

Four months later, in July, Lane stole his ex-girlfriend’s keys, snuck into her apartment and watched her sleep.

Grice continued to alert police that she was being followed by Lane, and said he would call her and made “heavy breathing” sounds.

By this point, she had now made five complaints to police and yet, officials had not sufficiently investigated the matter and instead labelled her complaints as “low risk”.

Then, in August, Grice was found dead in her bedroom at her Brighton bungalow. Her throat had been slashed.

Shana Grice was 19 years old when she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Image: Getty.