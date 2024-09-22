Luis was stolen from a park at 6 years old. He was just found, 73 years later.

It's the extraordinary story people are marvelling at this week — the boy who went missing, only to be reunited with his family over seven decades later.

In February 1951, six-year-old Luis Armando Albino was enjoying life in Oakland, California. He and five of his siblings had just been brought to America by their mother Antonia from Puerto Rico in search of a better life.

After settling into the local area, Luis' mother agreed that two of her boys could go to Jefferson Square Park, a nearby green space from their new home.

Luis and his brother Roger, who was 10 at the time, went to the park to play.

Luis' mother Antonia would never see him again.

While at the park, Luis was lured by a random woman. She spoke in Spanish to the six-year-old, his native language, and said she would buy him candy.

Instead, Luis was abducted.

For the Albino family, it was a time of great distress. According to the Oakland Tribune at the time, the search for the boy was extensive, and his brother Roger was interrogated "several times" by investigators.

All he could remember was seeing a woman with a bandana around her head talking to his brother. The next time he looked over, Luis and the woman were nowhere to be seen.

For Antonia, it's reported that she kept a long "vigil of hope" that her son would be found, especially when the FBI were brought onto the case. But there was no such luck.