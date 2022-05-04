10 years ago Allison Baden-Clay's husband reported her missing. Months later he was charged with murder.

This post deals with domestic violence, and could be triggering for some readers.



When police knocked on the door of Allison Baden-Clay's Brisbane home in April 2012, they were about to be involved in one of Australia's biggest missing person’s searches.

Her husband, Gerard Baden-Clay, a real estate agent, answered the door after reporting his wife missing earlier that morning.

Gerard, who was helping the couple's three young daughters get ready for school, was neatly dressed and had notable scratches on his face.

Former Detective Superintendent Mark Ainsworth has spoken to True Crime Conversations this week about the case.

He told police they were shaving cuts. But police weren't so sure.

Gerard told authorities he hadn't seen his wife since the night before, claiming she left their Brookfield home on April 19, 2012, to go for a walk but never returned.

A search soon got underway to help track down the missing 43-year-old.

Emergency services scoured the area, local residents were asked to search their properties for clues, and a mannequin wearing similar clothes to those Allison was wearing when she was last seen was set up outside the family's home.

As the days went on, Allison's parents pleaded to the public to help find their "loving" daughter; later described as a warm, talented woman who loved ballet.

"We must find her. She's just so precious and she's so loving. We desperately need your support. Please, please help us," her mother, Priscilla Dickie, told reporters at the time.

"Please help us because there are three beautiful little girls - of Allison's - wanting to see their mother as soon as possible," her father, Geoff Dickie, said, referring to his granddaughters, aged just 10, eight and five.

Image: Facebook.