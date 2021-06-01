What ever happened to Adrian Grenier?

When you think about Adrian Grenier, there are likely three specific characters that come to mind.

There's Chase. Melissa Joan Hart's love interest in Drive Me Crazy.

There's Vincent. The smooth-talking, charismatic, fictional Hollywood movie star who dominated screens in Entourage.

And then there's Nate. Anne Hathaway's on-screen boyfriend (who was a bit of a d**khead) in The Devil Wears Prada.

Want a nostalgia hit? Watch the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada below. Post continues after video.



Video via 20th Century Fox.

But there's another side to Adrian Grenier.

In fact, these days, Adrian Grenier's life looks very different.

In a new interview with Austin Life magazine, Grenier shared that he has traded in life in Los Angeles to pursue a quieter life on a self-sufficient farm in Texas.

Yep, Adrian Grenier is officially a farmer.

According to the publication, Grenier's farm is located roughly 45 minutes out of Austin, Texas.

"I bought a place in Austin five years ago, and a year ago I decided to move here permanently," Grenier told Austin Life.

"I had friends here, I ran a business here, and liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being snooty; it’s earthy. People are smart and successful but they don’t flaunt it."

Although the 44-year-old has been involved in environmental work for the past two decades, the actor explained that he wanted to take his sustainable life to the next level.