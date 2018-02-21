In an interview with the New York Times on Thursday, Jennifer Lawrence was asked: ‘If you could find out anything top secret, what would you want to know?’

What a question.

Surely, the first thing to come to mind for many of us would be whether Donald Trump really conspired with the Russians in order to rig the 2016 Presidential election, or whether the government are really suppressing evidence of extraterrestrial life.

But, no.

That’s not what Jennifer Lawrence is curious about.

“I mean, honestly…” she began, “I’d like to know what’s going on between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift.”

OMG, same.

"Is anybody else just, like, curious?" she asked. "It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift seem to swing between being best friends to... passive aggressive acquaintances very regularly. And it's a phenomenon that's endlessly fascinating.

So in the interests of answering Jennifer Lawrence's most burning question, this is what people on the internet say we know about one of the world's most high profile friendships.

Kloss and Swift met during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and quickly became close friends, attending the Met Gala together, featuring regularly on each other's social media accounts, and even speaking to Vogue for a profile about how they had managed to forge "the kind of friendship people dream about."

But after appearing to be virtually inseparable, all of a sudden, they stopped being spotted together.

The last time Kloss posted about Swift was in December with a birthday message, and before that, Swift had been entirely absent from her feed for months. You know who is hanging out with Karlie Kloss though? Kendall. Jenner.

KENDALL JENNER WHO IS REALLY A KARDASHIAN AND THE KARDASHIANS DO NOT LIKE TAYLOR SWIFT EVER SINCE THE KIM/KANYE VS. TAYLOR ORDEAL OF 2016.