This ‘90s Australian fitness guru once demanded millions of dollars. Then she disappeared.

Born in Australia before finding a home in America at the age of 10, Susan Powter became a force to be reckoned with in the fitness space.

In the early '90s, Powter made millions off the back of her fitness program Stop the Insanity! which included audio cassettes, recipes and weight loss tips.

This was a vastly different wellness landscape than today — in the '90s, the diet industry was big business.

At her peak, Powter was selling $50 million in products annually. She became a cultural icon for her thundering voice, signature hairstyle and chaotic energy. Susan was so well known that she was named on People's list of 'Most Intriguing People' in 1993.

Powter is the subject of a new documentary, which will examine how she came to dominate the fitness industry in the '90s.

"Susan was one of the world's first true influencers at the beginning of what we would now refer to as the social media era," said Jamie Lee Curtis, executive producer of the film Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter.

"She was brazen and brave, and woke us all up."

Watch the Stop The Insanity infomercial. Post continues after video.