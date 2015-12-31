It is the last day of 2015, and already I’m nostalgic for the year that was.

It’s been a big year for us at The Motherish; we were once iVillage Australia and we’ve completely refreshed our site. Our Editor-in-Chief and our Managing Editor, Avi Vince, had a baby. We brought you some fantastic stories, some poignant moments and some hilarious posts.

But it’s been a big year across the board.

Malcolm Turnbull became PM, Joe Hockey became Ambassador to the US, Tony Abbott bought a second hand fridge and Julie Bishop continued to reign supreme.

Princess Charlotte was born, Kate Middleton got a fringe, Prince George was very cute and Prince William remained largely nondescript.

A female jockey won the Melbourne Cup, she celebrated with her brother, the horse’s trainer, and the Victorian Racing Club realised that women could ride horses.

Leigh Sales owned everyone on 730, and re-cemented her place as one of our country’s most accomplished, capable journalists. She wore some clothes. Twitter had something to say about it.

The first season of The Bachelorette Australia went to air. We all read Rosie’s recaps, hated on that international model dude, collectively fell in love with Sam, and celebrated Sasha the regular dude.

Adam Goodes was inexplicably booed, which restarted a national conversation about racism.

We got Netflix, watched Nashville, Friday Night Lights, Jessica Jones, and a whole bunch of direct to VHS movies that none of us are really going to admit to. The Decoy Bride, anyone?

Rosie Batty was named Australian of the Year, and we paid more attention than ever before to the scourge of domestic violence and violence against women in our community.