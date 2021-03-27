Anita was 17 when she heard a bang. She was working in a Port Arthur cafe.

In his car were two semi-automatic rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, two sets of handcuffs, a rope, a hunting knife and several containers of petrol.

Bryant paid the entry fee at the site and proceeded to the Broad Arrow Cafe at around 1.30pm, where he sat outside and ate lunch — quickly, witnesses told police.

He then walked back in and opened fire on staff and guests with an AR15. He shot with savage indiscriminateness, claiming 33 lives inside the cafe, at the gift shop, in the car park and at a nearby toll booth.

There was chaos at the site. Communication was patchy. And by the time authorities arrived at the isolated location, Bryant had already fled.

In the meantime, Anita Bingham and her colleagues kept tearoom customers locked inside the cottage, and served them tea and coffee and water to bide the time and keep them calm. It was all they could think to do.

"I remember having to reassure people that 'things are okay, remain seated'," she said.

Once the site was secured and the guests were evacuated, Bingham's boss instructed her to clean up the cafe as if it were any other ordinary day.

"It was a really weird moment," she said.

"I was just so terrified because we still really didn't know where [Bryant] was. And I was in there by myself for a while vacuuming this cottage out. And I kept looking over my shoulder all the time, because I was just like, 'Where is this guy?' I was so scared."

Bingham was cleared to leave, and that evening was met by her father at a nearby pub. She recalls running toward him and the safety she felt being held tightly in his arms.

"It was a sense of relief," she said. "But it really wasn't until I got home that night, sat down and the [television] news flashed in front of my eyes with cars being stopped on the highway... that's when it really sunk in and hit me. 'What the hell just happened?' Because it didn't feel real."

Numb with shock, Bingham struggled to sleep that night.

"The next few nights, I actually had a dream of him running after me with the gun," she said, "hunting me down."

Port Arthur's legacy.

Martin Bryant took two more lives while fleeing the scene. He killed 35 people in total and wounded at least 18 more.

He was arrested the following day at Seascape, following an 18-hour standoff with police that ended when he set fire to the property. His clothing alight, he fled the burning guesthouse and was detained.

Bryant ultimately pleaded guilty to all the murders and was sentenced to 35 life sentences, without parole. He remains behind bars at Risdon Prison Complex, a maximum-security correctional facility near Hobart. He is 53.

The massacre, which was the deadliest mass shooting by a single person in Australian history, prompted John Howard's Liberal government to introduce legislation heavily restricting the ownership and sale of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, as well as toughening licensing conditions.