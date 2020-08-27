No... thanks. The Queen has finally shared her 'day on a plate'.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our ﻿Royal Hub﻿. We’ve got you completely covered.

Queen Elizabeth II's former personal chef Darren McGrady shared Her Majesty's private dining habits, including her typical meals in his book Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen. "The Queen eats to live whereas Prince Philip lives to eat," McGrady said, and we can't... relate. But it got us wondering about what royalty eat in the day. Here is the Queen's (un)official food diary, based on McGrady's information.

Good day, loyal subjects.

Apparently you would like to know what I eat, which seems terribly boring to me but I aim to please.

I have plenty of other work to be getting on with, on account of the rest of my family falling apart. It's terribly irritating, and I simply can't handle another call about my troublesome grandson, so I am using what one would call 'procrastination'. Besides, Philip is having one of his 13 daily naps, so there is not much else to do.

Yes, the chefs prepare meals for the Queen's dogs too. Post continues below video.

I've been told you lot make your own cups of tea - so I suggest doing that, however that is done, and putting your feet up while I tell you about my daily meals.

Breakfast.

I start my day with a cup of tea and a biscuit. Maybe two biscuits. Most likely three.

My breakfast is then very humble: I eat cereal out of a tupperware container - and you think Monarchs aren't relatable? What cereal, I hear you ask? The official word is a fancy granola, but really, I just get the chef to hide my fruit loops inside a different box.

My chefs make sure my darling dorgies, Candy and Vulcan, are taken care of too. They must have freshly cut beef, liver and chicken. Once a chef tried to give Candy dog biscuits, and I had to send him to the tower.

Earl grey, with a little milk, thank you. Image: Getty.