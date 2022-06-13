The Sound of Music came out 57 years ago. Here's what the Von Trapp children look like now.

The Sound of Music is undoubtedly one of the most popular and best loved films of all time.

Half a century on from its release in 1965, the movie is still as successful as ever. Very few families can say the word ‘doe’ without it being followed by a chorus of singing about deers and drops of golden sun.

Thunderstorms still prompt impromptu renditions of My Favourite Things and every 16-going-on-17-year-old girl still dreams about a romantic dance in a glaze gazebo with a handsome boy.

Or, at least, she does when she’s not busy scrolling through TikTok and watching Netflix.

But what has the cast been up to in the 57 years since The Sound of Music was made?

Well, the cast of actors who played the Von Trapp children recently reunited to support their on-screen nanny-turned-stepmother Julie Andrews, as she received the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

And of course, there was a sing-along!

Image: The Sound of Music

Image: Getty Since starring as Maria Von Trapp, 86-year-old Julie Andrews has gone on to become one of the world's most respected actresses, starring in an array of films including Mary Poppins.