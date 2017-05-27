Seven dietitians tell us what they order when they go out for brunch.

I don’t know exactly when it happened, but Australians have become complete and utter brunch obsessives.

Making the pilgrimage to a local cafe to scoff down baked eggs, smashed avo, pancakes or bircher museli — chased with an artfully-poured latte, naturally — has become something of a national sport.

This is all well and good, but as with any meal it’s easy to overdo things.

Here, seven accredited practicing dietitians share what they typically order from the menu when they're out for brunch, and why.

Joel Feren

Director and principal dietitian at Hearty Nutrition

Joel sees brunch as an opportunity to get some protein, low GI carbs, heart-healthy fats and fibre onto his plate.

"I'm a sucker for smashed avocado on whole grain toast with poached eggs, and if I'm really hungry I'll include a side of smoked salmon for an extra boost of protein and omega 3s. It ticks all the nutritional boxes," he explains.

Ah yes, the infamous smashed avo. Within a matter of months, it's gone from 'beloved brunch dish' to 'singular cause of millennials not being able to afford homes' (or so we keep hearing. Sigh).

Tarnished reputation aside, Joel says there's still plenty to love: "Bernard Salt may not be a fan of the price tag, but from a nutritional standpoint it gets this dietitian's nod of approval."

Listen: Are you living a lavish life of daily brunches? No WONDER you can’t buy a house. (Post continues.)



Tanya Lewis

Dietitian and personal trainer at Life Personal Trainers, Adelaide

For Tanya, brunch is primarily a holiday thing — often after she's had a hotel gym workout or a good long walk to find the best local cafe. First order of business is a piccolo latte, then a good plate of effs.