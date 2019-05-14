'As a mum watching the drama between Tati Westbrook and James Charles unfold, I feel sick.'

Seeing James Charles get cancelled makes me feel a little bit sick.

I’ve never watched one of his beauty videos. I’m not exactly in the target market. I can’t think of anything more boring than watching someone, male or female, put their makeup on.

But I do have kids. And Charles is just a kid. He’s only 19.

What did Tati do to James? Hear the saga explained in a nutshell on The Quicky. Post continues after video.



For anyone who’s missed out on the story, in late April, Charles promoted Sugar Bear Hair vitamins on Instagram after they provided him with security at Coachella. Sugar Bear Hair is a competitor to Halo Beauty, the brand owned by Charles’s mentor/mother figure, beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook.

Westbrook took offence, and despite Charles’s Instagram apology, she made a 43-minute video that destroyed Charles. Not only did she call him “ungrateful”, she claimed he tried to “trick straight men into thinking they’re gay”. The video has had more than 37 million views on YouTube so far.

Since then, there’s been a huge pile-on, with other influencers attacking Charles. His YouTube subscriber numbers have fallen by about three million, while Westbrook’s have gone up by four million. It’s a classic example of cancel culture.