Billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed ran Harrods for decades. He's been accused of raping his female staff.

Content warning: this post includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

Multiple women have accused Mohamed Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault.

The Egyptian billionaire, who owned London's luxury department store Harrods, is posthumously facing multiple new allegations.

Prior to his death in 2023 at the age of 94, Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women.

A 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

More than 20 women have now spoken to the BBC as part of a special investigation, coming forward with allegations of sexual assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

The allegations are being brought to light in the documentary and podcast Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods.

BBC.

Five of the women interviewed by the BBC alleged they had been raped by Al Fayed.

One woman alleged she was raped after staying at one of Al Fayed's apartments following a late shift at work.

"I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over," she said.

"I remember feeling his body on me, the weight of him. Just hearing him make these noises. And just going somewhere else in my head. He raped me."