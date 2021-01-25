A doctor gave back her Order of Australia medal. And she wants us to talk about Margaret Court.

On January 26, Australian tennis champion Margaret Court will be recognised with Australia's highest civilian honour, the Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC).

The list - not due to be officially announced until tomorrow - leaked last Friday and has triggered a furious backlash thanks to the retired athlete's controversial views on LGBTQ+ rights.

As the winner of a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, Court's views have attracted widespread attention and condemnation for years.

Here's everything you need to know about Court's controversial views and the public fallout that has ensued.

Why is Margaret Court being awarded?

Margaret Court is receiving a Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia for her "eminent service to tennis" as the winner of a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and a mentor for young athletes.

Margaret Court at the 2020 Australian Open. Image: Getty.

What did Margaret Court say?

Margaret Court has used her platform several times to espouse homophobic and transphobic opinions.

In 2011, Court slammed the push for gay marriage to be legalised.

She said at the time: “To dismantle this sole definition of marriage and try to legitimise what God calls abominable sexual practices that include sodomy, reveals our ignorance as to the ills that come when society is forced to accept law that violates their very own God-given nature of what is right and what is wrong.

"The fact that the homosexual cry is, ‘We can’t help it as we were born this way’, as the cause behind their own personal choice is cause for concern.