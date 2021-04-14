"I thought it would be fine to kiss him." Why everyone's talking about Jake Paul.

This post deals with sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

With more than 20 million YouTube subscribers and an estimated net worth of at least $11 million, Jake Paul has established himself as one of the most successful creators on YouTube.

Since exploding on the platform, the 24-year-old has expanded his career into music, while making a name for himself in the world of professional boxing.

But there's another side to Jake Paul's skyrocketing career.

This week, Justine Paradise detailed sexual assault allegations against Jake Paul. Post continues below.



Video via Justine Paradise.

Since shooting to fame on the now-defunct app Vine in 2013, Paul has faced an endless list of controversies.

Last week, TikTok star Justine Paradise detailed sexual assault allegations against Jake Paul in a 20-minute YouTube video.

In claims that have since been refuted by Paul's lawyer, Paradise alleged that Paul forced her to perform oral sex on him at his house in California in July 2019.

Here's how the allegations unfolded.

Wait, remind me. Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is one of the most notorious names in the YouTube world.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of controversial YouTube star Logan Paul, initially shot to fame on the now-defunct video-sharing app Vine.

After growing a following on the app, which is similar to TikTok, Paul landed the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark in 2015.

At the same time, Paul was growing a loyal following on his YouTube channel after launching the Team 10 YouTube collective – a group of YouTubers who lived together in a Los Angeles mansion and 'vlogged' their daily adventures.

Image: Getty.