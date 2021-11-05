"I was literally screaming in pain." Why everyone is talking about Dave Portnoy.

Content warning: this post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of digital media company Barstool Sports, has denied sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced overnight.

On Thursday, Insider published a lengthy report alleging the internet personality had "violent and humiliating" sex with two women.

Here's what we know so far about the allegations.

Who is Dave Portnoy?

Dave Portnoy, 44, is the founder of Barstool Sports, a US-based digital media company that primarily produces sport and pop-culture focused content.

Founded in 2003, Barstool Sports began as a print publication, before launching digitally in 2007.

These days, Barstool Sports produce online articles, podcasts, and videos.

The company previously owned the wildly popular Call Her Daddy podcast, which shot to notoriety in 2018, quickly becoming one of the most popular podcasts worldwide. (Spotify later acquired the podcast).

Dave Portnoy also hosts a number of podcasts on the network, including The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co and BFFs, which he hosts with 19-year-old influencer Josh Richards.

What are the allegations against Dave Portnoy?

In March, journalist Julia Black was assigned to write a general profile on Dave Portnoy.

However, one month later, the premise for the story evolved.

"Around mid-April, our reporter spoke with a woman about what she described as a frightening sexual encounter with Portnoy," Insider shared in a statement to Fox News.

"A draft was in the works by that point, but we decided we would be remiss to not explore further. We eventually heard from more women and the additional reporting led the article in a new and unexpected direction."