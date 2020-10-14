What disgraced MP Daryl Maguire has admitted to doing.

This week, former member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire exploded into media headlines across the nation.

It began on Monday, when NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian shocked her fellow politicians, and the public alike, with the unexpected revelation that she was in a five-year-long 'close personal relationship' with the disgraced former MP.

Now, Maguire - who was the member for Wagga Wagga from 1999 to 2018 - is facing the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) to assist their investigation into whether he used his political position for personal financial gain.

Whilst the ICAC proceedings are still underway, meaning they are yet to present their findings, Maguire has so far confessed to a number of wrongdoings whilst in parliament, including using his office to make money for himself.

Watch: Gladys Berejiklian admits to a "close personal relationship" with former MP Daryl Maguire. Post continues below.

Scott Robertson, counsel assisting the commission, asked: "Do you agree that while you were a member of parliament, you used your office in Parliament House in the course of seeking to pursue your own business interests?"

"Yes," Maguire responded.

Here's what you need to know about exactly what Daryl Maguire has admitted to doing.

G8wayInternational.

G8wayInternational was established in 2012 to help Chinese buyers connect with Australian producers.

In today's inquiry, Maguire admitted he secretly directed the company for years to make a personal profit. Maguire has confessed that he was deliberately kept off G8way's books and never declared his interest in this organisation and or the income he received from this organisation whilst in office.

The website for G8wayInternational boasted they had access to "high levels of government," which Maguire admitted was in reference to himself.

Not only did Maguire not declare his interest, but he used his government office as a part-time office for G8wayInternational too. He also used his tax-payer funded parliamentary staff, email, office and printer to run the networking business.