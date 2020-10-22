Hollywood's 'worst' Chris and a Twitter cancellation: Why everyone is talking about Chris Pratt.

On October 17, Twitter user Amy Berg uploaded what most would consider an innocent, funny meme.

"One has to go," she wrote, alongside images of Hollywood Chrises: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans and Chris Pratt.

It was a referendum of sorts, on four very famous Chrises.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

It's not the first Chris-off: ranking blue-eyed actors named Chris is strangely commonplace on Twitter, flaring up every so often. Beyond that platform, googling 'The Chris'' brings up various articles about The Chris Wars.

Berg was playing on a Halloween candy meme doing the rounds, describing her intention as a "Chris 'snack' joke" but goodness, did it get out of hand.

While this is not a new fight, Berg's tweet led to the Chris War breaking out like never before.

It went from being all in the name of fun to the latest cancel culture scalp as overwhelmingly, the internet decided Chris Pratt was Hollywood's worst Chris.

The kindest of responses decided this based on his acting career, but as Berg's poll went viral, his religion, alleged political views and treatment of his pet cat became the talk of the town (and by town, I mean... Twitter).

What is the internet's beef with Chris Pratt?

Twitter has theorised that Pratt is a conservative Trump supporter. There is little solid evidence of this, but users have backed their assumptions with a number of things.

First, Pratt did not take part in an Avengers fundraiser for Joe Biden's campaign with most of his cast mates.

Chris Evans (an objectively Safe Chris), Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. joined a call with vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris for a virtual event on October 20.