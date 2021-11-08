“It belongs to me.” Why everyone is talking about Chris Pratt.

Last week, actor Chris Pratt posted a photo and a caption on Instagram as an early birthday tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In the days that followed, Pratt's Instagram post received widespread criticism, spurned countless articles and opinion pieces, and led to his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son, Jack Pratt, trending on Twitter.

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Pratt's Instagram post and the reaction to it:

What did Chris Pratt do?

On Friday, Pratt posted a photo of himself and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram. The post was intended to be an early birthday tribute to Schwarzenegger, but it ended up receiving widespread criticism for its tone and content.

In the caption, the 42-year-old spoke about their relationship, Schwarzenegger's "pure heart", and their "healthy daughter".

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!!" he began.

"You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous, healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure, and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot."