Katy Perry opens up about her mental illness.

UPDATE:

Pop star Katy Perry has candidly spoken about her experience with depression during an interview with The Project.

After splitting from ex-husband Russell Brand in 2011, the 30-year-old Firework singer became depressed to the point she contemplated suicide. “It was sad and there were thoughts, but there were never actions, thankfully,” she told host Rove McManus.

Katy also explained she wrote her song ‘By the Grace of God’ so anybody going through the same thing wouldn’t feel alone.

“You always feel like you’re the only one going through that. Well then comes along a song that speaks to you, that makes you feel like, ‘Gosh, I can get through this. If she can get through this, I can get through this.”

Danny Baker previously wrote:

I recently posted a question on my Facebook page asking people who’d suffered from depression to describe what it felt like so that those who’d never experienced it could understand it better. Here were the responses:

To those who are currently suffering from depression:

I know how painful depression can be, because I’ve been there myself. But please take solace in the fact that you are not alone – as you can see from all these responses, and the dozens of others that, due to lack of space, I couldn’t include in this article. Remember that the World Health Organisation estimates that 350 million people suffer from depression worldwide; you are one of many, and you have nothing to be ashamed of.