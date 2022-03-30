4 myths about rosacea you need to stop believing.

If you're a gal dealing with rosacea (hello, please take a seat), you'll know just how long the 'no' list is when it comes to the potential triggers. From alcohol to spicy foods and exercise, it can sometimes seem like an impossible skin condition to manage.

The hardest part about it? While it is a condition that can be controlled, there's currently no cure for rosacea. Meaning, more often than not, you can end up forking out a lot of money and trying hundreds of different products and remedies, only to see zero improvements.

Sigh.

Just in case you're new here and have no idea what rosacea actually is (omg how rude of us!), rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that appears as red patches, red bumps, and tiny blood vessels.

Sound familiar? Similarly to other skin conditions out there, it affects all skin differently.

But here's the thing: For such a common condition, there's actually a whole lot of confusion around rosacea.

In fact, some of the things you might treat as gospel may actually not even be... correct. No, seriously!

But don't take our word for it. We've brought in the brains of dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists and asked her to share some of the biggest myths she always hears about rosacea.

Here's what she said.

1. Acne and rosacea are the same things.

Ever heard this one? Because it's not true, y'know.

While they're both common chronic inflammatory skin diseases, acne and rosacea are very different things.

"Rosacea is a condition which is defined by dilated blood vessels, redness and flushing on the face, which may progress to inflammation," explains McDonald.

She goes on to say that while inflammatory rosacea and acne may have some overlap in the appearance of red lumps, bumps and pustules on the face, they are very much two separate conditions - and must be treated that way.

"The difference is that in rosacea the inflammation is centred around blood vessels, rather than around a pore, so you do not see blackheads, whiteheads and congestion like you do in acne."

2. Excessive drinking causes rosacea.

As it turns out, this is not 100 per cent true. How awkward!

Dr McDonald said that while alcohol may irritate facial redness, it does not cause rosacea.

"Alcohol does not cause rosacea, but in some people can cause flushing and dilation of the blood vessels which can flare rosacea up."

"In most cases, rosacea has a genetic tendency, a component of sun damage and in some cases is linked to inflammation going on elsewhere in the body."

3. You have to avoid certain foods.

Fact: Avoiding certain foods isn't going to make your rosacea go away.

"Although dietary factors can trigger flare-ups of rosacea in certain people, in most cases we cannot treat rosacea through diet alone," said Dr McDonald.

"Rosacea is a complicated combination of excessive and overreactive blood vessels and inflammation in the skin."

"In some cases, exclusion diets may identify the cause of inflammation and decrease flare-ups, but unless the underlying problem with the blood vessels is also addressed, usually with laser [treatment], then the problem will be chronic."

The good news? It is possible for rosacea to be cleared and controlled in most people. Yes, even you!

4. Rosacea will always lead to rhinophyma.

You know how some older men have those large, bulbous noses that are covered in red/purple veins?

If you're anything like us, you've probably always been told its untreated rosacea, yeah? Well, that's not exactly true.

"Phymatous rosacea is a less common form of rosacea characterised by enlarged oil glands and chronic swelling and oedema in the skin, giving an enlarged, lumpy and thickened appearance," said McDonald.

"Most commonly it occurs on the nose, known as rhinophyma. Most people, even with long-standing, untreated rosacea will not progress to rhinophyma, but early intervention and control is the key to preventing it."

Do you have rosacea? Did you believe any of these myths? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

