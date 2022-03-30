4 myths about rosacea you need to stop believing.

If you're a gal dealing with rosacea (hello, please take a seat), you'll know just how long the 'no' list is when it comes to the potential triggers. From alcohol to spicy foods and exercise, it can sometimes seem like an impossible skin condition to manage.

The hardest part about it? While it is a condition that can be controlled, there's currently no cure for rosacea. Meaning, more often than not, you can end up forking out a lot of money and trying hundreds of different products and remedies, only to see zero improvements.

Sigh.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Just in case you're new here and have no idea what rosacea actually is (omg how rude of us!), rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that appears as red patches, red bumps, and tiny blood vessels.

Sound familiar? Similarly to other skin conditions out there, it affects all skin differently.

But here's the thing: For such a common condition, there's actually a whole lot of confusion around rosacea.

In fact, some of the things you might treat as gospel may actually not even be... correct. No, seriously!

But don't take our word for it. We've brought in the brains of dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists and asked her to share some of the biggest myths she always hears about rosacea.

Here's what she said.

1. Acne and rosacea are the same things.

Ever heard this one? Because it's not true, y'know.

While they're both common chronic inflammatory skin diseases, acne and rosacea are very different things.

"Rosacea is a condition which is defined by dilated blood vessels, redness and flushing on the face, which may progress to inflammation," explains McDonald.

She goes on to say that while inflammatory rosacea and acne may have some overlap in the appearance of red lumps, bumps and pustules on the face, they are very much two separate conditions - and must be treated that way.