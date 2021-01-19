Surgeons are warning about the new 'Russian lips' injectable trend. Here's what you need to know.

It's no secret that lip fillers have become one of the biggest cosmetic trends of the past decade. Now, the trend is going one step further.

Enter: 'Russian lips'.

The trending cosmetic treatment is making waves on TikTok and Instagram (just search the hashtag #russianlips).

Watch: SBS programme Insight looks at the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures such as anti-wrinkle injections and fillers. Post continues below.



Video via SBS

According to Dr Vivek Eranki of Australia’s leading network of cosmetic clinics, Cosmetique, Russian lips is one of the biggest trends to emerge in the non-surgical cosmetic space in 2021.

However, while it's becoming an increasingly popular treatment, Dr Eranki said he's seen a worrying number of botched jobs, and stresses the importance of seeking out an experienced cosmetic injector for this kind of procedure.

Want to find out more about the treatment? Here's everything you need to know about Russian lips.

Listen: Is a thread lift as scary as it sounds? Check out this episode of You Beauty, where Leigh and Kelly discuss. Post continues below.

What are Russian lips?

So, what exactly are 'Russian lips'? Well, this specific technique basically focuses on using filler to shape the lips into a subtle heart shape (like a Russian doll), with more volume in the centre of the lip.