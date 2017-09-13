Fly away helicopter parents, the lawnmower parent has arrived.

Just when you think the expectations of parenting can’t get any more intense you discover there’s yet another overly dedicated sub-breed beating you at the game. This time, it’s lawnmower parents.

And what exactly is a lawnmower parent, you ask? Let us explain.

Similar to helicopter parents, lawnmower parents are committed to the life and times of their children in a way that most of us could only aspire to be. They’re involved in everything, they’re hands on, and they expect to see results.

But where helicopter parents hover above and keep an eye on things, lawnmower parents go that one step further and stand in front of their children in a bid to clear the path ahead for them.

As explained by This Glorious Mess co-host Holly Wainwright, "These parents will clear every obstacle out of their child's way so that never have to face adversity."

For example, if a school assignment has got a child particularly stressed, a lawnmower parent will contact the teacher and demand an extension. Discomfort averted.

Potentially, a child may believe they deserve a spot on their netball team but for whatever reason they haven't been selected. Enter the lawnmower parent, who will phone up the team's coach and sell them like they're a top of the line car going cheap in an end of financial year sale.