Thousands of young men are breaking their bones to get laid. Even though they 'hate' women.

“You girls have never been attracted to me, I don’t know why you girls aren’t attracted to me. But I will punish you all for it.

“It’s an injustice, a crime, because I don’t know what you don’t see in me. I’m the perfect guy and yet you throw yourselves at all of these obnoxious men.”

These are the words of Elliot Rodger, a man who killed six people in California in 2014, before turning the gun on himself.

It was revenge, he said, for being sexually and socially rejected by women.

The 22-year-old also wrote a 140 page manifesto explaining how much he despised women.

His words, his actions, and his manifesto were condemned by most, but heralded by a small online subculture called ‘Incels’.

Incels (or involuntary celibates) define themselves as unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring someone.

They describe their state as ‘inceldom’.

If you delve into an incel forum online (which have delightful names like ‘Sluthate’), you’ll find resentment, misanthropy, self-loathing, misogyny, racism and a sense of entitlement to sex.

Dr Emma Jane from the University of NSW, who has been studying the subculture puts it more bluntly:

“It’s basically dudes that can’t get laid,” she told the The Quicky.

"Many many people in the (incel) world have complaints about the fact that they don't feel stereotypically good looking, or that they struggle to form meaningful relationships, or struggle to get a date.

"But the thing that separates incels is this sense of entitlement. They aren't just things they wish for or hope for, they are entitled to them."