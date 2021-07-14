'I have a pair of *those* push-up jeans. Here's what I always hear.'

A few weeks ago, Maria Thattil, Miss Universe Australia shared a story where she experienced remarks from two men while she was standing outside her home.

"Wow girl, you must do squats… keep doing them squats girlllll!"

Gross, right?

You know what made it even worse? She was wearing a pair of Freddy Jeans.

You know the ones I'm talking about. The ones that claim to have the same effect as a Victoria's Secret push-up bra - but for your behind.

In case you're not familiar, Freddy Jeans are everything these men are not.

Hailing all the way from Italy, they're inclusive, diverse and flattering in the best way possible. They pretty much encourage you to live your best ASSthetic life.

With their mission statement being quite literally to 'empower the modern women in moving forward', I find it both ironic and fitting that Maria's cat-calling experience happened whilst she was wearing her Freddys.

And what's iconic is Maria's response to this icky situation.

Check it out below: