From ready-made dinners to quick snacks: We asked a heart surgeon everything she eats in a day.

Gosh, we're a nosy bunch, aren't we? Always sniffing around, trying to find out how other people live their lives.

But as IF you wouldn't want to know what foods a cardiac surgeon throws down on the daily - right?

Because in case you didn't know, the stuff you put in your belly can affect your heart health, too. Like, there are certain things that can elevate blood pressure and high cholesterol when consumed regularly, making your little ol' heart work way harder than it should. Sad!

Watch: What I Eat When With Silvia Colloca. Post continues below.



In saying that, eating well and heart-friendly can be more complicated than it sounds. Yep - EVEN for a heart surgeon.

That's why we cornered Dr Nikki Stamp and asked her to share what she likes to reach for on the daily to ensure she's soaking up all the nutritious goodness to keep her heart healthy.

Before we get into it, though, it's obviously important to keep in mind that everyone is different, and this is just what works for Dr Stamp.

The best approach to nutrition is always what's sustainable long term. So, if you're looking for advice, it's best to speak with a professional.

Okay, shall we?

Breakfast

While breakfast might look different for everyone, you obviously want to start the day with enough protein and energy to get through your morning. For Dr Stamp, she rotates between a quick and easy brekky during the week, and something more protein-fuelled on the weekends.

"I have a quick snack before the gym early in the morning, usually a banana so that I have some energy to train with. I’ve never been a big breakfast eater because I’m usually not that hungry in the morning, so I will almost always just have something light and easy."

"Smoothies, yoghurt or poached eggs with sourdough on weekends are a nice light and easy start for me to get some protein and some fruit."

Image: Instagram/ @drnikkistamp