-With AAP

1. A newly-engaged woman murdered while jogging will wear her wedding dress at her funeral.



Wendy Martinez was on a high, having gotten engaged to her fiancé only earlier this month. But a week later, the keen jogger was stabbed to death while on an evening run.

The 35-year-old was killed near her Washington D.C. home on September 18 in what police believe is a random act of violence. A suspect has been arrested, but CBS News reports this has done little to soften her family’s grief.

Her mother Cora Martinez was with Wendy earlier this month when she bought her wedding dress. She never imagined the next time she’d see her daughter wearing it would be at her funeral.

“My heart has been broken in a thousand pieces,” Cora said at a candlelight vigil last week. “My daughter fought up to the last breath. She fought courageously.”

Wendy was out for a run on Tuesday night when she was allegedly stabbed seven times. She sought help at a nearby Chinese restaurant but collapsed and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

It was only seven days after her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, proposed.

He said Wendy was an avid runner who was training to qualify for the Boston Marathon. She was very passionate about helping disadvantaged women in Nicaragua, where her parents are from.

“You know I’m going to keep her alive by helping her achieve the dreams that she wanted to achieve,” Hincapie said.

Police have charged 23-year-old Anthony Crawford with 1st degree murder, but his motive remains unknown.

2. Australia joins in search for seriously injured sailor in Indian Ocean.

HMAS Ballarat is on its way assist an injured solo yachtsman, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the WA coast. The sailor, an officer in the Indian Navy is understood to have suffered a serious back injury when his ten metre vessel, “Thuriya” was de-masted in extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/e5zgO6F7bj — RoyalAustralianNavy (@Australian_Navy) September 23, 2018

The Australian Defence Force has joined the urgent rescue mission to find a seriously injured solo Indian sailor who’s sent desperate distress messages from his stricken vessel in the southern Indian Ocean.