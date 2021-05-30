I'm a sweet tooth and went sugar free for 3 weeks. Here's what I found.

Well, as "free" as I possibly could be for 3 weeks straight. I was definitely free-er from sugar than usual.

Let's rewind.

I have an insatiable sweet tooth. I’m someone who justifies an afternoon snack as "lunch dessert" (also known as a perfectly good way of motivating me through the afternoon), plus I always have dessert after dinner, then a ‘treat’ after dessert. I'm not kidding you.

A dessert to dessert if you will. So I knew giving up sugar was going to be a challenge.

I started by acknowledging that I was never going to give up sweet treats: it was the sugar I would attempt to give up.

And because I love to bake, there came the next challenge. But I will say, that meant using Well Naturally No Sugar Added Baking Chips in some recipes that would satiate my cravings over the next few weeks.

They taste just like regular chocolate (praise be), but naturally sweetened with plant-based stevia. So I was feeling hopeful.

Here's the first thing I made:

Protein balls

I've made this particular recipe before with regular full-sugar chocolate chips (and tasted just as indulgent as you'd imagine), but I convinced myself that as it had 'protein' in the name, and was shaped in a ball (like! all! healthy! treats!), that they were ‘healthy’.