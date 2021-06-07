"I could still feel the nourishing effects when I woke up.": 8 women test Weleda's new 24h Hydrating Facial Cream.

It's not often you'll hear anyone tell you to put cactus on your face.

We hear 'cactus' and our minds go to 'prickly plants of the desert' (or expensive on-trend home decor) before we consider it for our faces.

But as a plant that's always needed to be extremely good at retaining moisture and defending itself from the sun, beauty experts are telling us cactus extracts are brilliant in our beauty products.

So we went looking.

Natural skincare products are now popping up (like cleansers, oils, creams and body brushes) packed with cactus extracts from species like Prickly Pear, to deliver us those sweet, sweet nutrient-rich properties.

Prickly pear cactus extract is a hero ingredient in the Weleda 24h Hydrating Facial Cream (RRP $27.95), and we just knew we needed to try it for ourselves.

Weleda says the prickly pear extract is nature's answer to hyaluronic acid. This is thanks to the high mucilage content (basically, that thick and gluey goodness) in the plant’s broad leaf structure. The juicy, moisture-rich mucilage acts like a plant version of our skin’s natural hyaluronic acid reserves, containing polysaccharides that attract and retain moisture.

How incredible is this?! Basically, she's a real overachiever.

Featuring a patent pending extract, the formulations in Weleda’s 24h Hydrating Facial Cream has been clinically proven to increase hydration levels and prevent transepidermal water loss (when moisture evaporates from the skin) for up to 24 hrs, helping maintain a healthy skin barrier.